State Representative Tours Facility, Discusses Future Support

IRVINE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky State Representative Bill Wesley Visits Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center, Explores Opportunities for Future Funding Support

Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center was pleased to host Kentucky State Representative Bill Wesley during his recent visit to our long-term care facility. Representative Wesley's visit included a comprehensive tour of our center, where he had the opportunity to engage with both staff and residents, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges and successes of our community.

In addition to the tour, Representative Wesley participated in a productive discussion with our leadership team, focusing on ways he can assist with future budgeting and grant opportunities. His proactive approach and genuine interest in the well-being of our facility underscore his commitment to the healthcare needs of the communities he serves.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Representative Bill Wesley for visiting our facility. He took time from his demanding schedule to meet with our team, speak with residents, and offer his support. His dedication to the people of Kentucky is genuinely appreciated," said Mica Collins, Administrator of Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center.

At Irvine Nursing and Rehab, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional care and fostering a supportive environment for our residents. The backing of local leaders like Representative Wesley is invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in serving our community.

For more information, please contact:

Mica Collins, Administrator
Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center
411 Bertha Wallace Drive
Irvine, KY 40336
606-723-5153

Emily Gillespie
EmilySimilies
emily.pressrelease@yahoo.com

