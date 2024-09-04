DESE Names New Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announces Kelli Jones will serve as the new deputy commissioner of the Division of Learning Services. Jones will assume this position on November 1, 2024, bringing to DESE more than two decades of education experience.

“Kelli brings a blend of vision, analytical skills, communication prowess, and enthusiasm for education,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “I am looking forward to working with such a dynamic leader!”

Jones, a Missouri native, currently serves as Governor Mike Parson’s Deputy Chief of Staff. She assumed this role in July 2023. Since 2018, she served as Parson’s Communications Director and Press Secretary when he was Lieutenant Governor and later Governor. Her tenure in the Parson administration was marked by significant achievements related to education, including securing full funding of the Foundation Formula, increasing educators’ salaries, and enhancing pay for veteran teachers.

Before joining state government, Jones was the Communications and Social Science Department Chair and a communications/English instructor at State Technical College of Missouri from 2003-2018. While leading a team of more than a dozen educators, she developed curriculum and standards, managed assessment plans, taught communication/English courses, and taught dual credit courses in area high schools.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and letters and a master’s degree in communication and management from Missouri State University.

