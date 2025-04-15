Governor Kehoe Appoints Four New Members to the State Board of Education

Yesterday, Governor Mike Kehoe appointed four new members to the State Board of Education (State Board), Michael Matousek (Kansas City), Kenneth "Brooks" Miller Jr. (Sunrise Beach), Jon Otto (Kansas City), and Thomas G. Prater, M.D. (Springfield). These appointments are now subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to welcoming these new members to the State Board and working with them to serve students, educators, and schools statewide,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger.

Matousek

Matousek serves as the director of the Government Freight Conference at the American Trucking Association. He has previous experience as the state legislative affairs director for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and legislative director in the Office of Congressman Sam Graves. Matousek earned his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Florida.

Matousek fills the seat for the 6th Congressional District held by Charlie Shields (St. Joseph), who was appointed to the State Board in August 2012, and became president in June 2015.

“Charlie is a persistent champion for public education and the important role it plays in our society,” said Commissioner Eslinger. “His leadership and insight have been greatly appreciated throughout the years and we cannot thank him enough for his service on the board and his commitment to the children in Missouri.”

Matousek’s term will expire on July 1, 2028.

Miller

Miller previously served as the president and CEO of Jordan Valley Community Health Center. In addition to his professional career, he has served as the vice president of the Springfield Board of Public Utilities and was most recently on the Truman State University Board of Governors. Miller earned his master's degree in education administration and bachelor's degree in business administration from Northeast Missouri State University.

Miller fills the seat for the 3rd Congressional District temporarily held by Tawni Ferrarini (St. Charles). Ferrarini was appointed to the State Board by Governor Mike Parson in June 2024. Governor Kehoe withdrew Ferrarini’s appointment earlier this year. Miller’s term will expire on July 1, 2029.

Otto

Otto serves as corporate counsel for Evergy, Inc. focusing on corporate governance, SEC compliance, corporate finance, and real estate transactions. Prior to joining Evergy, he was an attorney at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, LLP and Polsinelli, PC law firms. Otto has served as a board member for Académie Lafayette Public Charter Schools, University Health KC, Missouri Charter Public School Association, Child Protection Center, Minddrive, and the UMKC Law Alumni Association. Otto earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Clark Atlanta University.

Otto fills the seat for the 5th Congressional District held by Carol Hallquist (Kansas City), who was appointed to the State Board of Education in June 2018.

“Carol is a true servant leader — she’s volunteering in schools and organizing support services for teachers regularly because she truly believes in our mission,” said Commissioner Eslinger. “Her passion for public education is evident in all that she does, and we thank her immensely for her service on the State Board.”

Otto’s term will expire on July 1, 2030.

Prater

Dr. Prater is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and specializes in LASIK and cataract surgery. He currently practices at Mattax-Neu-Prater Eye Center in Springfield and has practiced in the community since 1987. Dr. Prater served as President of the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education and President of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. He has also served on the City Council of Springfield as well as the board of the Chamber of Commerce. After earning his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Prater received his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He then served his residency in Ophthalmology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Prater was originally appointed to the State Board by Governor Parson in June 2024, filling the seat for the 7th Congressional District. Governor Kehoe withdrew Dr. Prater’s appointment earlier this year. Dr. Prater’s term will expire on July 1, 2031.