Former Superintendent Named Deputy Commissioner of Financial & Administrative Services

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announces Dr. Kyle Kruse will serve as the new deputy commissioner of the Division of Financial and Administrative Services. He will assume the position on June 2, 2025. Dr. Kari Monsees, current deputy commissioner, announced his retirement earlier this year, effective June 30, 2025. Drs. Monsees and Kruse will work together during the month of June to allow for a smooth transition.

“With more than 32 years of experience in Missouri public education and 20 years of service as a superintendent, Kyle is clearly committed to improving opportunities for students and schools,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “Kyle is well-positioned to step into this important role at the department and we are thrilled that he has agreed to bring his expertise in school finance to DESE.”

Since retiring from his role as Superintendent in the St. Clair R-XIII School District in 2024, Dr. Kruse has served as Executive Director for the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan and as a lobbyist and legislative advocate for the Missouri Association of School Administrators. Prior to his work in St. Clair R-XIII, he was Superintendent in the New Haven School District and a high school principal in the Osage County R-II School District.

Dr. Kruse earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and an educational specialist degree in administration from Missouri State University. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

Media may access Dr. Kruse’s headshot here.