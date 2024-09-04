Gov. Justice announces August revenue collections, says West Virginia is on track and people deserve another tax cut

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia recorded revenue collections of $398.1 million in August, the second month of Fiscal Year 2025, which are $10.9 million below the estimate. Year-to-date collections of nearly $726.3 million are $13.1 million below estimate, representing only a 2.6% difference. "As expected, July and August were low collection months. The first two months of last fiscal year were also on the lower end, and then we had a very successful September and continued on a very positive trend for the rest of the year. The big picture outlook for this fiscal year is incredibly bright," Gov. Justice said. "We're only in the second inning of a twelve-inning game, and our yearly estimates show West Virginia finishing strong. That's why our people deserve another tax cut. "West Virginia is absolutely on the right track, and we need to continue investing in ourselves by cutting the personal income tax, which will only bring more and more goodness to our state." For more detailed information, you can access the monthly revenue and cash flow reports from the West Virginia State Budget Office by clicking here.

