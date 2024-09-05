Digital Beachhead Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions for Small Businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of their new affordable cybersecurity solutions specifically designed for small businesses. The company aims to provide comprehensive protection for small businesses against cyber threats, without breaking the bank.

The solutions offered by Digital Beachhead include Cyber Awareness Training, 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring of email, devices, and sensitive data, and a zero trust network connection to protect systems no matter where they are connected. All of this is available for under $1 a day per user, making it an affordable option for small businesses looking to enhance their cybersecurity measures.

According to recent studies, small businesses are increasingly becoming targets for cyber attacks due to their lack of proper security measures. This can result in significant financial losses and damage to their reputation. Digital Beachhead's affordable solutions aim to bridge this gap and provide small businesses with the necessary protection to safeguard their sensitive data and systems.

"We understand the challenges faced by small businesses in today's digital landscape, and we are committed to providing them with affordable and effective cybersecurity solutions," said Michael "Mike" Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "Our Cyber Awareness Training and 24/7 monitoring services, coupled with our zero trust network connection, will give small businesses the peace of mind they need to focus on their operations without worrying about cyber threats."

Digital Beachhead's new affordable cybersecurity solutions are available now for small businesses to take advantage of. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, it is crucial for small businesses to invest in proper cybersecurity measures. Cyber insurance often requires small businesses to demonstrate their due diligence in the cyber protections in use. Digital Beachhead's affordable solutions provide that due diligence and more.

Digital Beachhead's solutions offer a cost-effective and reliable option for small businesses to protect themselves against cyber threats. The path to cybersecurity begins with a conversation. Contact Digital Beachhead to begin that conversation by visiting their website at: https://www.digitalbeachhead.com

About

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

