“YOUNG AT ART” Scottsdale Artists’ School Launches this Year's Weekly Youth Camps for Ages 6-18

YOUTH SUMMER CAMPS AVAILABLE AGES 6-18 MAY 28 - AUGUST 2, 2024

Scottsdale Artists’ School is thrilled to announce the launch of this year's Weekly Youth Summer Camps, catering to aspiring artists ages 6 to 18.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale Artists’ School is thrilled to announce the launch of this year's Weekly Youth Summer Camps, catering to aspiring artists ages 6 to 18. With a rich tradition of fostering creativity and artistic excellence, summer camps offer a unique opportunity for young minds to explore, learn, and grow in a supportive environment.

Engaging Workshops for Every Passion

The Scottsdale Artists’ School Youth and Teen Summer Academy helps young people explore their creativity and expand their artistic skills. It is designed for children and teenagers who want to learn new art-making methods while observing and exploring the world around them. What better time than summer to attend an art camp, make new friends, and dive into a creative pool?

Nurturing a Love for the Arts

At Scottsdale Artists’ School, we believe in the power of art to inspire, educate, and transform lives. Our summer camps provide a nurturing space where young artists can refine their skills, build confidence, and lifelong friendships with peers who share their passion for creativity.

Nestled in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, the school provides the perfect setting for a summer of artistic exploration. Surrounded by the stunning desert landscape and immersed in a vibrant arts community, students will find endless inspiration to fuel their imagination.

Enroll Today
Spaces in our Weekly Youth Summer Camps are limited, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to nurture your child’s love for the arts.

For more information and to register, visit scottsdaleartschool.org or contact us at 480.990.1422. Join us as we inspire the next generation of artists to unleash their creativity and make their mark on the world.

Scottsdale Artists’ School
3720 N. Marshall Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Media Contact:
Gabriele Rewis
Director of Marketing & Coummunications
480. 990.1422
grewis@scottsdaleartschool.org

Trudy Hays
Scottsdale Artists' School
+1 480-990-1422
email us here
