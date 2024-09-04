Progreso CBP officers arrest two men accused of engaging in sex crimes with minors

DONNA, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Progreso Port of Entry apprehended two men wanted in Hidalgo County on two separate felony outstanding warrants for sex-related offenses involving minors.

“Day after day, CBP officers work diligently to help make our communities safe. They remain vigilant and collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to make arrests of this magnitude. Arrests like these illustrate the vital role CBP officers play in protecting our communities,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progeso Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The first arrest occurred on Saturday, August 31. CBP officers at the Donna International Crossing referred Robert Martinez, 30, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The second arrest occurred on Sunday, September 1. CBP officers at the Donna International Crossing referred Jorge Luis Estrada, 47, a citizen of Mexico, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Sex Offense Against a Child – Fondling issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrants.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

