FDLE agents arrest Port Charlotte man for possession of child sexual abuse material

September 4, 2024

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Anthony Hartwig, 44, of Port Charlotte, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Hartwig is a registered sexual offender.

On September 3, agents with the FDLE Fort Myers cyber-crime unit conducted a search warrant at Hartwig’s residence. Agents found a digital storage device and an initial forensic preview located files depicting the sexual abuse of children. The device was seized for further forensic analysis.

Hartwig was convicted in 2015 of felony use of a computer system or network to solicit or obtain sex with a minor in Charlotte County and is required to register as a sexual offender.

He was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on September 3. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online

