Albany Job Fair Features 80+ Recruiters including: NY Creates, Trustco, DMV and NYS Office of General Services

The Albany Job Fair will be held on October 2, 2024, from 10 pm to 4 pm, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham NY.

Job seekers can electronically submit resumes for distribution to the recruiters even if they cannot attend the event in person.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany Job Fair Features 80+ Recruiters including: NY Creates, Trustco, DMV and NYS Office of General ServicesThe Albany Job Fair will be held on October 2, 2024, from 10 pm to 4 pm, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. 80+ Employers will be interviewing and many will be hiring on the spot. Meet with NYS DOT, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, NYS of Health, NYS Civil Service and many more.The Albany Job Fair does not require job seeker registration and offers all levels of hiring opportunities with more than 80+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management. Bring your resume and dress for success.Job seekers can electronically submit resumes for distribution to the recruiters even if they cannot attend the event in person. Attendance is expected to be high due to the seasonal increase in the available work force due to recent high school and college graduations, and the strong job market.The Albany Job Fair features over 80+ recruiters and runs 10am to 4pm on Wednesday October 2, 2024. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free and Job seeker registration is not required. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.Resumes will be accepted and scanned for distribution to all recruiters at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be distributed if a job seeker cannot attend in person. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.Job seekers can check the website (albanyjobfair.com) for a list of companies that will be hiring and sign up for scheduled Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, interview skills and more.Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: ACAP, AIM Services, Inc., Albany Broadcasting, Albany County Civil Service, Albany Medical Center, Albany Police Dept, Albany VA Medical Center, Bryant & Stratton College, Ballston Spa National Bank, Capital Region BOCES, City of Albany, Conifer Park, Consumer Directed Choices, CSX, Department of Civil Service, Department of Public Service, Dept of Corrections, East Coast Resumes, Express Employment Professionals, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, Fusco Personnel, Glenmont Job Corps, Higher Education Consulting Services, LLC, Home Instead.Hometown Health Centers, HVCC, Interprint, Inc. , Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Lincoln Tech, Nassau Financial Group, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, New York State Education Department, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, Niskayuna Central School District, NPA Financial, NY Army National Guard, NY Creates, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Insurance Fund, NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, NYS Office of Children and Family Services, NYS Tax & Finance, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Court System, Office of the NYS Comptroller, Owens Corning, Price Chopper, RedShift Recruiting, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Sam's Club, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Schrader and Company Construction Services, Solomon Organization, Spectrum - Sales & Marketing, Spectrum (outside sales), Spectrum (Time Warner Cable Recruiting), Spectrum Mobile, Spectrum Sales, St Peter's Health Partners Staffing, Sunmark Credit Union, SYSCO, Teresian House, The Grand at Barnwell, The Nurse Network, LLC, T-Mobile/Assurance Wireless, Together for Youth, Traveler's Insurance, Trucking Association of New York, Trustco Bank, TSA, U.S. Army Watervliet Arsenal, United Mobility and Accessibility Inc., Unity House of Troy, INC., Upstate Services Group, USAF, USPS, Van Rensselaer Manor, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, VP Supply Corp, Wadhams Enterprises, Inc. , Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, WMSchultz Construction, Inc, WWA ARC, Yankee Trails, and Zongrone Insurance.The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, people looking for their next career move and those coming back into the workforce. There will be great opportunities for High School and College students! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.Albany Job Fair is also holding a final 2024 job fair at the CNYS Black Expo at the Empire State Plaza, onSaturday Nov 9, 2024. Over 4,000 people are expected to attend the CNYS Black Expo and 700-900 are expected to attend the Albany Job Fair Event. The Albany Job Fair will run 10am-2pm in the Lobby of the Empire State Plaza and the CNYS Black Expo will run 11am-4pm in the ESP Convention Area. CNYS Black Expo’s mission is to create meaningful connections, promote entrepreneurship, and empower Black youth through education, business, and community engagement.

