Albany Job Fair partners with CNYS Black Expo 2024 to provide opportunities for job seekers to find jobs this November
The Albany Job Fair is launching a partnership with CNYS Black Expo during the Nov. 9th event to bring an enhanced job search experience to the Capital Region.
“We anticipate 700-900 job seekers, plus 4,000 people attending the CNYS Black Expo," said Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair Chairman. "The Nov 9th Albany Job Fair at the CNYS Black Expo is an extraordinary opportunity and we are very proud to be part of this event.”
The Albany Job Fair offers a unique resume distribution opportunity for all job seekers, whether you attend in person or not. Applicants can email their resume in prior to the event, or leave a resume at the information table as they enter. All resumes are collected, scanned and forwarded to all recruiters.
“We usually distribute over 1,200 resumes to every company recruiting at each Albany Job Fair,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only area job fair that distributes resumes for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not.”
eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution to all recruiters. You can also send your resume in now for early distribution. Please email your resume to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. Recruiters are already screening candidates and scheduling interviews.
November 9th 2024 Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: The City of Albany, NYS Dept. of Labor
Job seekers and recruiters are welcome to visit www.albanyjobfair.com for more information and check out the online job fair. The online job fair offers links to all participating recruiters’ online job listings. You can find resumé submission options, and get an up-to-date list of participating recruiters.
Job Seeker registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair and resume submission is optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and recruiters. Recruiters can also sign up online to recruit at the Albany Job Fair and/or have a exhibitor table at the CNYS Black Expo.
