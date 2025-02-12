The Albany Job Fair announces the 2025 Dates, providing opportunities for area job seekers

Mildred Elley - Empire Education Corp People crowd into Albany Job Fair. NY State Troopers recruit

In 2025, the Albany Job Fair is offering 7 in person Albany Job Fairs: April 16th, May 14th, June 4th, July 16th, September 10th, October 1st, & November 15th.

We anticipate 1,000-2,000 job seekers in attendance," states Darcy Knapp, Event Chairman, "The April 16th Albany Job Fair should have the highest attendance on record.” — Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair Chairman

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, the Albany Job Fair is offering 7 in person Albany Job Fairs: April 16th, May 14th, June 4th, July 16th, September 10th, October 1st, and November 15th. All events are held at The Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center in Latham, New York. The Albany Job Fair events in April, June & October run from 9am to 4pm and feature 80+ recruiters. The May, July and Sept events run 2p-6p, featuring over 50 recruiters. The November event will be held at the Empire State Plaza in conjunction with the CNYS Black Expo 2025 and will feature over 40 recruiters.Many recruiters are interviewing on site. Candidates can talk to recruiters from across the region, and discover available full time, part time, and seasonal positions. For those who cannot attend, The Albany Job Fair accepts resumes via email and distributes them to all the recruiters ahead of, during and after each Albany Job Fair date.“We anticipate 1,000-2,000 job seekers in attendance," states Darcy Knapp, Event Chairman, "The April 16th Albany Job Fair should have the highest attendance of the year."Job Seekers, recent graduates and students looking to get hired in Albany, now have even more opportunities in 2025 to connect with potential employers. The unemployed, under-employed and new grads and students looking for summer or seasonal jobs can apply in person at the Albany Job Fair. Candidates can also submit resumes via email to Resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com. Job Seeker registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair events.Sponsors for 2025 Albany Job Fair include: Hudson Valley Credit Union Walrath Recruiting , Powers & Santola, ZenBusiness, eBiz Docs, Albany Broadcasting, and SEO Web Mechanics. You can interview with many recruiters from different industries in one location, plan to spend your day with The Albany Job Fair. eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution to all recruiters. You can also send your resume in now for early distribution. Please email your resume to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. Recruiters are already screening candidates and scheduling interviews from the early resume submissions.“We usually distribute over 1,200 resumes to each company recruiting at the Albany Job Fair,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person regional job fair that distributes resumes for all job seekers, whether they can attend in person or not.”April 16th 2025 Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: AIM Services, Albany Broadcasting, Albany City School District, Albany Police Dept, Albany Schoharie Schenectady Saratoga BOCES, Arrow Financial Corporation, Ballston Spa National Bank, Behavioral Health Services North, Berkshire Health, City of Albany, Conifer Park, DeCrescente Distributing Company, Department of Public Service, Empire Education Corp – Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fusco Personnel, Ginsberg's Foods, Home Instead, Hudson Valley Credit Union, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Local 669, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, New York State Department of Health, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, Niskayuna Central School District, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Corrections , NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Taxation and Finance, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Homeland Security, NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, NYS Office of Child and Family Services, NYS OGS, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts System, Office of the New York State Comptroller, Peter Luizzi & Bros., Redshift Recruiting, Right At School, RPI, Russell Sage College, St. Peter's Health Partners, Sunmark Credit Union, The Addictions Care Center of Albany, Inc. (ACCA), Trustco Bank, TSA, Twin County Recovery, Van Rensselaer Manor, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wadhams Enterprises, Walrath Recruiting, WWAARC, Zongrone Insurance.Job seekers are welcome to visit AlbanyJobFair.com for more information and check out the online job fair. The online job fair offers links to all participating recruiters’ online job listings. You can find resumé submission options, and get an up-to-date list of avaialbe positions for each featured recruiters.Job Seeker registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair and resume submission is optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and recruiters. Recruiters can also sign up online to recruit at the Albany Job Fair.See you at the Albany Job Fair: April 16th, May 14th, June 4th, July 16th, September 10th, October 1st in Latham NY and November 15th in Albany NY at the Empire State Plaza. The NYS Dept. of Labor has their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Job Fair at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany on April 10th from 11am to 3pm. Registration is required at the door for the DOL Event. Good Luck on your Job Search

Albany Job Fair April 16 2025 - 9a-4p - Latham New York - 90+ Recruiters on Site Hiring

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.