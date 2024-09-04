Stone Transformation: A New Force in Enterprise Transformation Consulting for Life Sciences

Stone Transformation logo

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Transformation, a consulting firm with a mission to bring a human-focused approach to the way enterprise transformations are delivered, proudly announces its official launch. Founded by CEO Cheryl Beqaj, Stone Transformation is built on a strong foundation of pharmaceutical and consulting industry expertise and a commitment to making a meaningful impact on our clients and their patients.Stone Transformation's journey began when Beqaj, after a successful career in consulting, sought to create a company that would bring her vision of impactful, people-focused transformation to life.After acquiring a pharmaceutical advisory company which served as the foundation for Stone, Beqaj partnered with Brian Ehlenberger, an accomplished executive with extensive experience in consultative selling and business transformations, and the two leaders identified a unique opportunity to leverage their combined skills and industry knowledge. The result was the creation of Stone Transformation, a firm that provides strategic consulting and emphasizes the importance of trust, integrity, and community impact in every engagement."Stone Transformation was born out of a desire to help organizations navigate their most challenging problems while staying true to their values and focusing on the people who drive their success," says Beqaj, CEO. "We partner with like-minded clients who are ready to innovate, particularly in life sciences and healthcare, where we feel we can make the biggest impact on patients and people."The firm's leadership reflects its commitment to delivering high-value solutions to its clients. With a team of former senior pharmaceutical executives and experienced consultants, Stone Transformation offers a maturity and industry depth that sets it apart from traditional consulting firms. This approach allows them to provide strategic direction and deliver people-focused solutions that enable the achievement of the long-term goals of their clients."At Stone Transformation, our commitment to health equity and community impact drives everything we do," says Brian Ehlenberger, President. "We've built a team of passionate individuals who share our deep commitment to making a difference for patients everywhere. This allows us to not only help our clients navigate complex challenges but also create lasting, positive impacts within their organizations and the communities they serve."Stone Transformation works primarily with global life sciences, healthcare, and government organizations to drive innovation and solve complex business transformation challenges. The certified women-owned firm is currently supporting clients across the East Coast – from Boston to North Carolina – and plans to scale their operations across the United States by 2025.For more information about Stone Transformation and its services, visit StoneTransformation.com About Stone TransformationStone Transformation is a consulting firm dedicated to guiding enterprises through complex transformations with a differentiated people-focused methodology. Stone consultants do whatever it takes to get the job done through a personalized client partnership model and an unyielding focus on delivering meaningful outcomes. Founded by CEO Cheryl Beqaj and President Brian Ehlenberger, the firm draws on a wealth of Life Sciences and Consulting industry expertise to deliver sustainable solutions that have lasting impact on human and animal health.

