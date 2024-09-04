WYDOT will be conducting work on US 89/191 Broadway starting Wednesday night

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction will be milling and paving sections of US 89/191 through the Town of Jackson beginning on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 4. Crews will be conducting milling operations at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will take place on the asphalt sections of the highway from High School Road to the 5-way intersection with Flat Creek Drive and Pearl Ave near Wendy’s, as well as a small section on Wyoming State Highway 22 near the Y intersection of US 89 and WYO 22. The nighttime milling work should last roughly 2 weeks and crews will be working through the weekend. Drivers will be able to access businesses through the work zone while construction is underway.

Following the milling operations, crews will be paving the milled roadway sections, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23. This work will take place during the day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While work is underway, WYDOT and the contractor will make every effort to maintain two-way traffic and access to businesses within the 5-lane sections to help reduce delays and congestion.

The work has been scheduled at this time to avoid peak summer traffic while still meeting WYDOT’s specifications for paving temperatures. The work is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 11.

In addition, WYDOT traffic crews will be working on another job at the intersection of US 89/191 and WYO 22, the Y intersection. Crews will be changing out the blank out overhead pedestrian crossing signs on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The work will have limited impact on moving traffic. Crews may need to briefly close the free right turn lane near Albertsons to replace the signs.

Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays. Drivers are also encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html for traffic alerts and construction activities.