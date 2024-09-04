Waltman Rest Area closed for 8 hours Thursday

Waltman Rest Area will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 5, due to a planned power outage between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The High Plains Power outage is necessary for ongoing maintenance at the Powder River substation.

Waltman Rest Area is located between Shoshoni and Casper on U.S. Highway 20/26.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.