Cicero®, a Premier Strategic Solutions Provider, Joins Nationally-Recognized MGT

MGT announces the acquisition of Cicero®, a high-value social impact management consulting firm.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local government, education (SLED) and commercial clients, announces the acquisition of Cicero®, a high-value social impact management consulting firm. Cicero’s 80-person strong consulting corps serves major government, corporate, philanthropic, healthcare, and private equity clients across the United States.

With Cicero’s depth of world-class talent, culture, and experience, this combination represents the expansion of MGT’s strategic consulting capabilities. The integration of Cicero strengthens MGT’s leadership position as trusted advisors and mission-critical problem solvers to top SLED and private sector leaders. Cicero marks MGT’s 10th acquisition over the last four years, during which the company has welcomed more than 700 new team members into the OneMGT mission to be the social impact and performance leader in our industry.

Cicero's strong reputation for leveraging data and experience to create actionable strategies aligns seamlessly with MGT's mission to provide highly specialized solutions addressing mission-critical client priorities. By combining forces, MGT and Cicero will offer an unparalleled suite of services designed to help organizations and communities thrive in an increasingly complex, data-driven, technology-enabled world.

"The Cicero team is loaded with exceptional people who possess incredible industry and domain expertise coupled with world-class client service capabilities to deliver management consulting excellence in strategy, technology, data analytics, and change management. These specialized skills will be invaluable as we meet the dynamic needs of our clients,” said Rajeev Bajaj, Executive Vice President, Education Solutions at MGT.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for MGT’s market-leading technology and advisory solutions platform, expanding C-suite trusted advisor client relationships by building out our high-value strategic consulting portfolio," said Trey Traviesa, MGT’s CEO.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, with offices in Washington D.C., Dallas, New York, and Mumbai, Cicero brings a wealth of knowledge and client relationships with a broad mix of public and private sector organizations, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Wounded Warrior Project, The Salvation Army, and the University of Chicago.

"Cicero has consistently delivered world-class results by prioritizing the success of our clients," said Randy Shumway, Founder and CEO of Cicero. "Today, we are proud to announce that we are joining the MGT family and committing to MGT’s vision to be the social impact and performance leader in our industry. This partnership allows us to reinforce our dedication to attracting world-class talent to create extraordinary impact and offer industry-leading insights. Together, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in our industry as we provide specialized solutions that address mission critical problems that live at the top of our clients’ leadership agenda."

For more information about the combination and the services offered by MGT and Cicero, please visit www.mgt.us.

About Cicero

Cicero® is a premier management consulting firm focused on implementing data-driven strategies for a broad mix of private, public, and social sector organizations across the globe. We use data and experience to generate insights, create actionable strategies, and drive transformation with the overarching purpose of helping people create and continuously deliver extraordinary results. Cicero is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional offices in Washington D.C., Dallas, New York, and Mumbai.

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local government, education (SLED) and commercial clients. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our client’s leadership agenda. Our advisory and technology domains are foundational elements in our approach to helping state and local governments innovate, transform, and manage efficiently. We partner to help clients strengthen their foundations, implement systematic changes, and build resilience for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

