Public meetings this month to share information on Chicago-Rockford passenger rail project

ILLINOIS, September 4 - Project made possible through $275 million from Gov. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting public meetings this month to share plans to restart passenger rail service between Chicago and Rockford, a project made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.





"As we work to reintroduce passenger service between two great Illinois cities, we know feedback and questions from the public are critical to delivering a successful project," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please join other stakeholders to share your thoughts and get the latest news about what's happening to make passenger rail service between Chicago and Rockford a reality."





At the meetings, the public can learn about the project and provide feedback. Each one will be held in an open-house format, with a video presentation, exhibit boards and other project information. Staff also will be available to answer questions.





The meetings will be held at the following locations:





Rockford

Tuesday, Sept. 10; 4 to 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 N. Main St.





Belvidere

Wednesday, Sept. 11; 4 to 7 p.m.

Rivers Edge Recreation Center

1151 W. Locust St.





Elgin

Tuesday, Sept. 17; 4 to 7 p.m.

The Centre of Elgin

100 Symphony Way





Huntley

Wednesday, Sept. 18; 4 to 7 p.m.

Huntley Park District

12015 Mill St.

Tentatively scheduled to begin in 2027, the new service will connect Chicago and Rockford, with stops anticipated in Elgin, Huntley and Belvidere. Other project components include improved grade crossings, upgraded bridges and double tracking at various locations. Stations also will be built in Huntley and Belvidere.





Travel time between Chicago and Rockford is anticipated to be slightly less than two hours, with two round trips a day. Boarding locations in Chicago and Rockford, as well as a fare structure and schedule, are still to be determined.





The project is funded through $275 million from Rebuild Illinois. Last year, Gov. Pritzker announced that the state reached an agreement with Metra to help restore service between the two cities that had been discontinued in 1981.





For more information, visit www.chicagotorockfordrail.org.