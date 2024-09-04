Digital Beachhead Receives Prestigious Comcast RISE Award

As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Digital Beachhead honored to have been selected as a 2024 Comcast RISE awardee.

We are thrilled to have been chosen for the Comcast RISE award”
— CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the 500 awardees for the Comcast RISE program. This prestigious award recognizes small businesses that have shown resilience and innovation during the challenging times post COVID-19 pandemic. Out of over 100,000 entries, Digital Beachhead was chosen for its exceptional cybersecurity services and commitment to helping businesses protect their digital assets.

The Comcast RISE program was launched in October 2020 to support small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 to recover from the pandemic. The program continues its efforts to help an even broader range of small businesses, while continuing to focus on diversity, inclusion, and community investment.. The program provides grants, marketing, technology resources, and consulting services to help these businesses grow and thrive. Digital Beachhead is honored to be among the 500 awardees selected for this program and is grateful for the recognition of its efforts to provide top-notch cybersecurity solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen for the Comcast RISE award," said Michael "Mike" Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "As a company that is dedicated to protecting small businesses from cyber threats, we understand the importance of resilience and innovation. This award not only recognizes our hard work and dedication but also provides us with the resources to continue serving our clients and making a positive impact in the cybersecurity industry."

Digital Beachhead has been providing comprehensive cybersecurity services to businesses of all sizes since its inception. With the rise of remote work and the increasing threat of cyber attacks, the company has been at the forefront of helping small businesses secure their networks, data, and devices. This recognition from Comcast RISE further solidifies Digital Beachheads' position as a trusted and reliable partner for businesses looking to safeguard their digital assets. Digital Beachhead has developed customizable, affordable solutions starting at under $1 a day per user which includes 24/7 monitoring of email, devices and sensitive data.

As a recipient of the Comcast RISE award, Digital Beachhead will receive a grant, marketing and technology resources, as well as consulting services to help the company continue its growth and success. The team at Digital Beachhead is excited about this opportunity and is committed to using it to further enhance its services and support for businesses in need of cybersecurity solutions.

For more information about Digital Beachhead and its cybersecurity services, please visit their website at https://www.digitalbeachhead.com.

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

