Gov. Little commends water users for meeting first deadline for updated plan

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little is thanking Idaho water users for meeting the first critical deadline for an updated Groundwater Management Plan as outlined in his “Protecting Idaho Water Sovereignty Act” executive order.

The group was formed in August of 2023 and has met regularly for the last year to help gather information to help establish a Groundwater Management Plan for the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA).

“I’ve said from the start that farmers, not government mandates, must determine our water destiny. Water users met the first benchmark on a new proposed Groundwater Management Plan, and they’re making significant progress on the critically important mitigation plan due October 1. We will continue down this path of coming together, as Idahoans do, to create solutions that best meet the needs of our state instead of handing control over to the federal government or other states,” Governor Little said.

James Cefalo, the facilitator for the ESPA Groundwater Management Advisory Committee, noted the group was “valuable and effective” in identifying the primary elements of a groundwater management plan as illustrated by a wide range of Idaho stakeholders including groundwater users, surface water users, cities, and more, who submitted information.

Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) Director Mat Weaver now will review the information and determine a timeline for when and how a Groundwater Management Plan will be implemented based on the new information presented to IDWR.

The news comes on the heels of Governor Little’s announcement that he is committing another $10 million in new funding to improve the long-term health of the ESPA, on top of more than $30 million already being deployed for recharge projects in eastern Idaho. The Governor’s executive order directs the Idaho Water Resource Board to prioritize funding for projects that have net benefits to the ESPA.

With the September 1 deadline accomplished, the next step is the submittal of an improved mitigation plan by October 1, 2024.

Idaho farmers will meet for the fourth time today to continue making positive progress on a mitigation plan, a document critical to providing certainty for all farmers who utilize the ESPA.