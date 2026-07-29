Gov. Little declares fire disaster emergency in parts of Idaho, deploys Idaho National Guard to Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little signed a disaster emergency declaration Tuesday to support ongoing wildfire suppression efforts in parts of Idaho as extreme fire conditions continue to threaten communities, firefighters, and natural resources across the state.

The declaration follows prolonged hot, dry weather, severe drought, and increased wildfire activity that have strained fire suppression resources statewide.

It authorizes the use of additional state resources to support firefighting efforts in areas impacted by the Big Grass Fire actively burning in Owyhee County as well as wildfire monitoring, response, and recovery efforts for the now-contained Turner Fire in Boundary County. It applies to all lands under protection and jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) forest protective districts and timber protective associations.

In addition, Governor Little authorized the deployment of Idaho National Guard resources to assist with wildfire response efforts on the Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County, providing additional equipment and personnel to support firefighting operations.

"Idaho's brave firefighters are working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and communities under extremely challenging conditions. My declaration taps into additional state resources and enables us to deploy the Idaho National Guard to support firefighting efforts and protect Idahoans,” Governor Little said.

"The Idaho National Guard is proud to answer the Governor's call to support Idaho Department of Lands firefighters across Idaho. Our unique dual state and federal mission ensures we are ready to provide critical capabilities in support of our fellow Idahoans by strengthening wildfire response efforts when our state needs us most. As this year's wildfire season becomes more demanding, the Idaho National Guard is honored to serve alongside our local, state and federal partners to help protect lives, property and communities across Idaho," Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho, said.

"The Idaho Department of Lands appreciates Governor Little's continued leadership and support as we respond to increasingly dangerous wildfire conditions across our state. His declaration ensures we can quickly mobilize resources, strengthen coordination with our local, state, and federal partners, and continue protecting Idaho's communities, firefighters, and natural resources during what is shaping up to be a challenging fire season," IDL Director Dustin Miller said.

"The Idaho Office of Emergency Management is working alongside Idaho counties and IDL to coordinate state resource requests. We appreciate the continued support of Governor Little as we work to help Idaho communities through this wildfire season,” Idaho Office of Emergency Management Bureau Chief Ben Roeber said.

The Governor's declaration notes that unusually hot and dry weather, severe drought conditions, dry lightning, and human-caused ignitions have created extreme wildfire conditions across much of the state. Extended weather forecasts indicate those conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks.

The proclamation recognizes that the combination of extreme fire behavior and diminished fire suppression resources poses an imminent threat of widespread damage, injury, and loss of life and property. It authorizes state agencies to provide assistance under Idaho Code Section 46-1008 and provides financial support for extraordinary statewide fire monitoring and wildfire response costs through the State Emergency Response Team.

FIRE SEASON UPDATE

The Idaho Department of Lands provided the following update on the 2026 fire season: