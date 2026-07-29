Gov. Little declares fire disaster emergency in parts of Idaho, deploys Idaho National Guard to Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little signed a disaster emergency declaration Tuesday to support ongoing wildfire suppression efforts in parts of Idaho as extreme fire conditions continue to threaten communities, firefighters, and natural resources across the state.
The declaration follows prolonged hot, dry weather, severe drought, and increased wildfire activity that have strained fire suppression resources statewide.
It authorizes the use of additional state resources to support firefighting efforts in areas impacted by the Big Grass Fire actively burning in Owyhee County as well as wildfire monitoring, response, and recovery efforts for the now-contained Turner Fire in Boundary County. It applies to all lands under protection and jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) forest protective districts and timber protective associations.
In addition, Governor Little authorized the deployment of Idaho National Guard resources to assist with wildfire response efforts on the Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County, providing additional equipment and personnel to support firefighting operations.
"Idaho's brave firefighters are working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and communities under extremely challenging conditions. My declaration taps into additional state resources and enables us to deploy the Idaho National Guard to support firefighting efforts and protect Idahoans,” Governor Little said.
"The Idaho National Guard is proud to answer the Governor's call to support Idaho Department of Lands firefighters across Idaho. Our unique dual state and federal mission ensures we are ready to provide critical capabilities in support of our fellow Idahoans by strengthening wildfire response efforts when our state needs us most. As this year's wildfire season becomes more demanding, the Idaho National Guard is honored to serve alongside our local, state and federal partners to help protect lives, property and communities across Idaho," Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho, said.
"The Idaho Department of Lands appreciates Governor Little's continued leadership and support as we respond to increasingly dangerous wildfire conditions across our state. His declaration ensures we can quickly mobilize resources, strengthen coordination with our local, state, and federal partners, and continue protecting Idaho's communities, firefighters, and natural resources during what is shaping up to be a challenging fire season," IDL Director Dustin Miller said.
"The Idaho Office of Emergency Management is working alongside Idaho counties and IDL to coordinate state resource requests. We appreciate the continued support of Governor Little as we work to help Idaho communities through this wildfire season,” Idaho Office of Emergency Management Bureau Chief Ben Roeber said.
The Governor's declaration notes that unusually hot and dry weather, severe drought conditions, dry lightning, and human-caused ignitions have created extreme wildfire conditions across much of the state. Extended weather forecasts indicate those conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks.
The proclamation recognizes that the combination of extreme fire behavior and diminished fire suppression resources poses an imminent threat of widespread damage, injury, and loss of life and property. It authorizes state agencies to provide assistance under Idaho Code Section 46-1008 and provides financial support for extraordinary statewide fire monitoring and wildfire response costs through the State Emergency Response Team.
FIRE SEASON UPDATE
The Idaho Department of Lands provided the following update on the 2026 fire season:
- The Idaho Department of Lands appreciates Governor Little’s forward-thinking action and continued support of Idaho’s wildland fire response system. The declaration helps ensure state resources can be mobilized quickly to support local jurisdictions, firefighters, and communities as conditions become increasingly difficult.
- Idaho is entering a critical period of the 2026 fire season. Prolonged drought, below-normal snowpack in portions of the state, early snowmelt, persistent heat, and limited precipitation have accelerated the drying of grasses, brush, and timber, increasing the potential for new starts and rapid fire growth.
- As of today, statewide, 530 fires have burned 138,812 acres across all wildland fire jurisdictions. IDL reports 135 fires and 4,447 acres; BLM, 158 fires and 111,625 acres; and the U.S. Forest Service, 131 fires and 4,026 acres.
- The summer outlook remains concerning. Predictive Services forecasts indicate elevated fire potential, above-average temperatures, and limited widespread moisture. Dry lightning, low humidity, high temperatures, and breezy winds could produce numerous starts and fast-moving fires.
- Firefighting resources are already under significant pressure. The nation is at Preparedness Level 5, while the Northern Rockies and Great Basin are at Level 3. Serious activity in Oregon and Washington is competing for many of the same crews, engines, aircraft, and incident management teams Idaho may need.
- The Governor’s declaration strengthens Idaho’s ability to respond collectively. It provides a mechanism to supplement local resources, coordinate state assistance, and support extraordinary response costs. IDL will continue aggressive initial attack with firefighter and public safety as the highest priority.
- IDL is coordinating closely with local fire departments, counties, rangeland fire protection associations, tribes, federal agencies, and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Prevention remains essential. Under current conditions, one spark can become a significant wildfire. Idahoans should follow restrictions, avoid activities that could ignite dry vegetation, extinguish campfires, secure trailer chains, and immediately report smoke or fire.
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