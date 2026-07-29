Gov. Little comments on another year of decreased crime in Idaho

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the release of the state’s lastest crime report from the Idaho State Police.

The report shows significant decreases in almost all types of crime in Idaho, including property crime, violent crime, and other areas.

“Idaho continues to be one of the safest places to live, work, and raise a family, and the latest crime report is another testament to our commitment to public safety. Despite being one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, Idaho has seen decreases in nearly every major category of crime.

“This progress does not happen by accident. It is the result of the dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice of Idaho’s law enforcement officers, first responders, prosecutors, corrections workers, and community partners who work every day to protect our neighborhoods and keep Idahoans safe.

“I am grateful for the men and women who serve on the front lines across our state. Their commitment to public safety ensures Idaho remains a place where families can thrive and communities can continue to grow with confidence,” Governor Little said.

View the full report at this link: https://isp.idaho.gov/pgr/cii-dashboard/