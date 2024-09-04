Introducing Angelo Owens’ Knot Society

The Owens Family. Jeff, Valerie, Rylan and Declan

Acclaimed Winemaker, Jeff Owens and his Wife launch their highly anticipated Knot Society Allocation after the tremendous success of their inaugural vintage.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "We feel so blessed to be having this conversation,” said Proprietor, Valerie Angelo Owens. “Jeff and I were thrilled to embark on this new journey, share our passion with others, and craft beautiful wines. Selling out of our Mt. Veeder Cabernet on the first day, followed by our Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon shortly thereafter was an absolute dream come true.”After 17 years with the Plumpjack Group, Jeff Owens left his Head Winemaking position with Odette Estate to pursue a new wine project with his wife, Valerie, and launch a wine consulting business, Jeff Owens Wine Consulting. Together, he and his wife outlined a blueprint for their dream project, joining forces with CNBurgin Creative to design an elegant hand-drawn label that would tie in family, love, and harmony yet emphasize quality, structure, and finesse, words that have personified Jeff's Winemaking style throughout his career.Words that have personified Jeff‘s Winemaking style throughout his career. Together, Jeff and Val selected the “knot” as their core emblem and focal point for their allocation program to embody the spirit behind Angelo Owens Wines . Their signature love knot stands beside their newly designed figure eight knot, honoring their sons, Rylan and Declan Owens, with their own wine portfolio.On March 26th, 2024, the college sweethearts released their inaugural vintage of Angelo Owens Wines.Hand-crafted, and curated by Jeff Owens, the ultra-premium wine brand strives to collaborate with growers who represent some of the finest terroirs in the world. Rooted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Angelo Owens Wines showcases each vineyard’s “sense of place,” while revealing Jeff’s prowess for producing world-class wines.“We are grateful to have had such a warm welcome,” expressed Winemaker, Jeff Owens. “This has been an incredible experience and one I am so thankful for. Val and I always thought that an allocation program was going to be a little further down the road. However, once we sold out of our first vintage and customers kept asking for us to provide them with an opportunity to secure our wines, we were extremely honored and that’s when the Knot Society came to fruition.”Members of the Knot Society will have priority access to all new releases produced by Angelo Owens Wines and all upcoming and future single-vineyard offerings from Upper Range Vineyard, Sage Ridge Vineyard, The Stags Leap District “Palisades”, Mt. Veeder “Dry Creek” and Sugarloaf Vineyard.The Knot Society was just announced on Labor Day and is currently accepting allocation requests for the three tiers (Paramount, Signature, and Brother’s Collective) until membership is full.“We are just getting started,” explained Valerie Owens. “To know my husband, he is always going after the best vineyards and striving to produce gorgeous wines. It is simply in his blood. So, we look forward to unveiling new single vineyard wines with each release and offering a wine portfolio unlike any other.”For more information on Angelo Owens Wines or the Knot Society, please visit: https://www.angeloowenswines.com/knot-society/ Or contact Valerie Angelo Owens directly at (707) 694-5970 or valerie@angeloowenswines.com

