Announcing the Launch of Jeff Owens Wine Consulting
Acclaimed Winemaker, Jeff Owens launches Jeff Owens Wine Consulting after 17 years with the PlumpJack Group.NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 20 years in the wine industry, Jeff Owens is launching Jeff Owens Wine Consulting to follow his dream of sharing his passion with others by offering a wide range of services to help clients craft the best possible wines from “the ground up”. Owens became the first Winemaker in history to receive a 100 point score on his inaugural 2012 vintage for Odette Estate. He has continued to build upon this legacy, following up with 98-100 point scores in every vintage over the last decade.
“I am devoted to maximizing the potential of each site. This is what drives me each and every day. Over the last decade-plus, I have implemented new practices and techniques that elevated the quality across the board to produce wines that truly speak of their sense of place,” states Jeff Owens, Founder at Jeff Owens Wine Consulting.
Jeff became part of the first graduating class for Wine and Viticulture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, which ultimately led him to pursue a career working with Bordeaux varietals in the Napa Valley. Upon graduation, Jeff began his full-time career with the PlumpJack Group. During his tenure, Jeff started in the cellar and worked his way up to become Enologist and then Assistant Winemaker for both PlumpJack and Cade Estate under the tutelage of renowned Winemaker and mentor, Tony Biagi. In 2012, Jeff was given the nod to become the founding Head Winemaker for Odette Estate, where he was the backbone of the winemaking program and team for over 11 years.
Jeff has also recently launched Angelo Owens Wines with his wife and college sweetheart, Valerie Angelo Owens. Releasing their first vintage in the Fall of 2023, the boutique wine brand will focus on Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc from the acclaimed Upper Range Vineyard located between the Rutherford AVA, east to Lake Hennessey and Pritchard Hill. Jeff and Val live in Napa with their two sons and three miniature schnauzers. Born and raised in Northern California, Jeff is an avid sports enthusiast and enjoys spending time with his family while living the Napa Valley “dream”.
About Jeff Owens Wine Consulting
Jeff Owens Wine Consulting is committed to crafting singular, expressive, terroir-driven wines that speak to their sense of place. Providing a full range of services customized for each client, Jeff offers a one-of-a kind integrated experience ranging from custom winemaking services to operations, protocols, logistics and budget management. With almost 20 years of experience, Jeff Owens has created a footprint in the valley and is eager to continue his legacy and collaborate with clients to produce world-class wines.
Consulting Services
Crafting wines from the ground up
Vineyard sourcing and assessment
Harvest decisions
Custom crush
Winemaking from “grape to bottle”
Fermentation, extraction and pressing protocols
Elevage
Cellar logistics and best practices
Initial and final blending
Vendor recommendations and connections
New start ups including construction and design
Production budgets
For more information about Jeff Owens Wine Consulting, please visit: jeffowenswineconsulting.com. Or contact Jeff Owens directly at (707) 567-5705
For more information on Angelo Owens Wines, please visit: angeloowenswines.com
Jeff Owens
Jeff Owens Wine Consulting
+1 707-567-5705
Jeff@jeffowenswineconsulting.com
