Announcing the inaugural release of Angelo Owens Wines
Acclaimed Winemaker, Jeff Owens is set to release the first vintage of his wine label, Angelo Owens Wines with his wife, Valerie Angelo Owens.NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Winemaker, Jeff Owens is set to release the first vintage of his wine label, Angelo Owens Wines with his wife, Valerie Angelo Owens, after 17 years with the PlumpJack Group.
After a long career with the Plumpjack Group, Jeff Owens left his Head Winemaking position with Odette Estate last fall to pursue his dream with his college sweetheart and wife, Valerie Angelo Owens. Together, they are releasing their inaugural vintage of Angelo Owens Wines on March 26th, 2024.
The Owens name has become synonymous with passion, quality, and dedication to the craft of winemaking. While Jeff Owens honed his craft with the PlumpJack Group, Valerie dabbled in corporate sales before joining the wine industry. During her tenure, Valerie was educated in private client sales, wine club management, and regional sales before the journey of a lifetime, motherhood.
In the fall of 2021, Jeff and Val founded the boutique wine brand. After 20 years of hard work, sacrifice, and study, Jeff and Val's journey finally took flight. Honoring their family names, Angelo and Owens, the brand was built out of passion and perseverance, speaking to the integrity and character of its namesake.
"Our brand has been a goal of ours since college. Throughout our four years, we educated ourselves and learned the nuances of each vintage while developing our palates and dreaming of our wine label,” expressed Proprietor, Valerie Angelo Owens. “Once we moved to Napa, Jeff and I understood it would take time, and we were committed to doing it right.”
Celebrating their dream coming to fruition,, Jeff and Valerie will release their 2021 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon, and their 2023 Sauvignon Blanc which pays tribute to their two sons Rylan and Declan, on Valerie’s birthday, March 26th.
Offering limited-production wines, Angelo Owens Wines reflects Jeff’s sense of style, revealing his artistry and “ground-up” mentality.
“Starting our own brand enables us the freedom to work with friends and growers of vineyards that we have come to admire and love, while showcasing that terroir and sense of place. I am so excited to pursue our dream and start what I hope is a family legacy for generations to come,” said Winemaker and Proprietor, Jeff Owens.
For more information on Angelo Owens Wines, please visit: https://www.angeloowenswines.com/
Or contact Valerie Angelo Owens directly at (707) 694-5970 or Valerie@angeloowenswines.com
VALERIE OWENS
Angelo Owens Wines
+1 707-694-5970
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram