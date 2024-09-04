Pixar Co-Op Short Film Captures Interpersonal Tension in One Continuous Shot

I wanted to highlight the consequences of dishonesty in relationships with a political spin, and I hope this film encourages people to see the value of sincere connections.” — Gairo Cuevas

FAIRFAX, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gairo Cuevas, a multi-talented filmmaker and Pixar employee, is proud to announce the release of his latest short film, "It’s Just Pizza," now available for viewing on Vimeo and his official website . This thought-provoking film which was created through Pixar’s Cooperative Film Program captures the intricacies of a troubled relationship in one continuous, unbroken shot.A Tale of Relationships and Honest Communication"It’s Just Pizza" centers on the story of Ana, who is forced to reevaluate her relationship with her partner Morgan after a seemingly trivial incident – ordering the wrong pizza. Set against the backdrop of Fairfax, California, this film explores the deeper implications of dishonesty and the importance of authentic communication in relationships."I was inspired to write this script after hearing various arguments in grocery shopping aisles," says Cuevas. "I wanted to highlight the consequences of dishonesty in relationships with a political spin, and I hope this film encourages people to see the value of sincere connections."A Collaborative Effort with Talented Cast and CrewThe film stars Bella Cvengros as Ana and Wyatt Tithof as Morgan, both of whom delivered compelling performances that brought these complex characters to life in a short runtime. The film's unique approach is exemplified by its choice to be filmed entirely in one take, enhancing the raw and unsettling atmosphere of the narrative."I wanted the film to feel awkward and unsettling, which is why I chose to film it in one continuous take. We completed about 13 takes, and ultimately, the final take made it into the film," Cuevas explains.A Product of Pixar's Cooperative Film Program"It’s Just Pizza" was developed through the Pixar Cooperative Film Program, a unique initiative that allows Pixar employees to pursue personal film projects with the studio's support. This program offers filmmakers the opportunity to expand their creative skills while experiencing the intricacies of production.Cuevas, who has an extensive background in filmmaking, took on multiple roles in the production, including writing, directing, cinematography, producing, and editing. His dedication to the craft is evident in the film's polished execution and the impactful message it conveys.Critical AcclaimThe film has already received critical praise, earning a five-star review on Short Films Matter. It’s described as "beautifully choreographed,” and a “thought-provoking film that masterfully blends personal and political narratives," highlighting his ability to capture the complexities of relationships in such a short format."It’s Just Pizza" is now available for streaming on Vimeo and Gairo Cuevas' official website.Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/740877383 Official Website: https://www gairocuevas.com /s0yqwgw4q2ij9xfgslcm6l9cx4mrebAbout Gairo CuevasGairo Cuevas is a filmmaker with a passion for storytelling and a diverse skill set that spans writing, directing, cinematography, and editing. He currently works at Pixar, where he continues to hone his craft through the studio's Cooperative Film Program. "It’s Just Pizza" is his latest short film, showcasing his ability to create compelling narratives. Find more at gairocuevas.com.

