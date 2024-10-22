Soutron Global Achieves Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Self-Certification, Further Protecting Client Data

Soutron Global Logo

DPF Certification Further Tightens Soutron’s Security and Privacy Posture

Our continued self-certification reflects our deep commitment to safeguarding our clients’ data and our proactive approach to regulatory compliance” — Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, announces that once again the company has successfully re-certified for the Data Privacy Framework (DPF), demonstrating their continued commitment to the data protection of Soutron’s own data and but more importantly that of Soutron clients. This achievement underscores Soutron Global’s ongoing commitment to protecting client data and ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security in its operations.“Our continued self-certification reflects our deep commitment to safeguarding our clients’ data and our proactive approach to regulatory compliance ,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “We are proud that Soutron Global is the only special library and archive solutions provider to be certified and in compliance with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, as well as the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss-U.S. DPF).”This claim can be verified by searching: https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/list Key benefits of the DPF certification to Soutron Clients includes:Enhanced Data Protection: Clients can be confident that their data is handled in accordance with internationally recognized privacy principles, minimizing risks associated with data breaches or unauthorized access.Compliance with Global Standards: Soutron Global’s self-certification on the DPF ensures that it meets the rigorous data protection requirements expected by global organizationsImproved Credibility: DPF self-certification demonstrates Soutron's commitment to data privacy, a crucial factor for building trust with customers.Reduced Risk: Operating within the DPF framework helps mitigate risks associated with data breaches and non-complianceCompetitive Advantage: Partnering with a DPF-compliant provider like Soutron positions your business favorably in today's privacy-conscious market.The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF) was developed to facilitate transatlantic commerce by providing U.S. organizations with reliable mechanisms for personal data transfers to the United States from the European Union / European Economic Area, the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar), and Switzerland that are consistent with EU, UK, and Swiss law. The program is administered by the International Trade Administration (ITA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Once an organization self-certifies to the ITA and publicly declares its commitment to adhere to the DPF Principles, that commitment is enforceable under U.S. law.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.