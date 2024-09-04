MDC and Maramec Spring Park to host women’s free trout fishing event Sept. 7

Body

St. JAMES, Mo. – This Saturday is “Ladies Day” for female anglers at the cool, clear waters of one of the state’s largest springs.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women of all ages to a free trout-fishing event at Maramec Spring Park near St. James on Saturday, Sept. 7. Fishing will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 7:15 p.m. There is no fishing license or daily trout tag required for women during this event and the park entrance fee will be waived to any female participant. A special area of the spring branch will be roped off for use by event anglers only.

Not only is the event free, but there will be 100 tagged prize fish stocked into the fishing area. When an angler catches one of these fish they can win an assortment of prizes, such as a fishing rod, vest, tackle box, and nets.

To help newcomers discover the joys of trout fishing, MDC staff will provide fishing instruction that will include basic trout fishing tactics, casting, cleaning, and cooking your catch. There will also be fly tying and casting demonstrations for anyone interested in fly fishing.

Men are welcome to fish the rest of the park below the women’s fishing area with the purchase of a daily tag. MDC encourages the whole family to come out for a fun day of fishing.

The Maramec Spring Hatchery is operated by MDC in cooperation with The James Foundation that owns and operates Maramec Spring Park. The Park is located an hour and a half from the St. Louis metro area and can be reached by taking the I-44 “MO-8” exit at St. James, then travelling about six miles east on Highway 8.

For more information about the event, call (573) 265-7801 or email MDC Hatchery Manager Tyler Edwards at tyler.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. For more on Maramec Spring Park, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zog.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.