Bowser Administration Selects Development Team for Parcel 6 on St. Elizabeths East Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the selection of Parcel 6 Community Partners’ proposal for the development of Parcel 6 on the St. Elizabeths East Campus in Ward 8. The project will create a vibrant mixed-income, mixed-use community with a pedestrian-oriented design, offering new housing, retail, amenities, and job opportunities to District residents.



“With nearly a billion dollars invested into the St. Elizabeths East campus, we are proud to be delivering on the community’s vision for this campus. And with each newly developed parcel, we are building on that vision,” said Mayor Bowser. “Nearly a decade ago, we envisioned a campus with housing, entertainment, retail, health care and more – and, together, that is what we are delivering.”

The selection of Parcel 6 Community Partners reflects the Bowser Administration’s ongoing efforts to drive equitable development and revitalize key neighborhoods across the District. After receiving several quality proposals focused on enhancing the pedestrian and vehicular corridor along the newly constructed 13th Street SE, the Parcel 6 Community Partners team, led by Banneker Communities, will have exclusive rights to negotiate with the District to redevelop the 202,758 square foot site at the St. Elizabeths East Campus.



“Through Mayor Bowser’s investments and steadfast commitment to St. Elizabeths, together we have been able to grow this campus into a community that is delivering housing, jobs, amenities, and opportunities to Congress Heights and Ward 8 residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “We are excited to partner with Parcel 6 Community Partners to bring this incredible project to fruition.”



The proposal from Parcel 6 Community Partners envisions a combined total of 507 rental units within the multifamily buildings, with a range of unit sizes from efficiencies to one-, two-, and three- bedroom homes. Approximately 152 (30%) of these units will be affordable dwelling units, including 25% targeted towards residents earning at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The remaining affordable units will be targeted towards residents earning up to 60% AMI. The development will also feature nine for-sale work/live townhomes in front of the existing Parcel 6 garage. The multifamily buildings, named “The Malcolm” and “The Martin” in honor of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., are central to the project, alongside The Towns at St. Elizabeths East. The design will be led by Torti Gallas Urban, a minority-owned firm with over 50 years of design experience.



The project will also provide over 23,000 square feet of neighborhood retail space and 36,000 square feet of community park and amenity space.



“Our team is proud to maximize the potential of this historic site by delivering high-quality homes, creating job opportunities, and fostering community engagement, all while ensuring significant participation from Ward 8-based and CBE-certified firms,” said Omar Karim, President of Banneker Communities. “This project is a testament to Mayor Bowser's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive communities throughout the District. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity in realizing this bold vision.”



Since 2018, Mayor Bowser has invested more than $900 million in St. Elizabeths East Campus redevelopment. The District has broken ground on and completed several projects, including:

Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Residences at St. Elizabeths East.

750-space parking garage located behind the ESA.

New 801 East Men’s Shelter replacement facility.

District Towns at St. Elizabeths East townhome project.

Sycamore & Oak.

Whitman-Walker Max Robinson Center.

Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health – opening in 2025.



