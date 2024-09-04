MPD Arrests Two Men for CVS Thefts

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two men for repeatedly stealing from a Southeast CVS location.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the suspects entered a CVS in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast, and stole property before attempting to flee. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

26-year-old Antoine Gantt and 31-year-old Jordan Copes, both of Southwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Theft Two.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Gantt and Copes were additionally charged with Theft Two in the following incidents:

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m. CCN 24117931

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CCN: 124122955

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m. CCN 24130360

Gantt was also charged with Theft Two for the following incident:

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CCN: 24115480

###