MPD Arrests Two Men for CVS Thefts
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two men for repeatedly stealing from a Southeast CVS location.
On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the suspects entered a CVS in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast, and stole property before attempting to flee. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.
26-year-old Antoine Gantt and 31-year-old Jordan Copes, both of Southwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Theft Two.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Gantt and Copes were additionally charged with Theft Two in the following incidents:
On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m. CCN 24117931
On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CCN: 124122955
On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m. CCN 24130360
Gantt was also charged with Theft Two for the following incident:
On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CCN: 24115480
