MPD Arrests Suspect in an Assault with a Knife

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to take items from the store without paying but was confronted by employees and a struggle ensued. During the struggle the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the employees with a knife. Responding officers apprehended the suspect and a knife was recovered. One of the victims was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old James Elijah Lane of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Resisting Arrest.

CCN: 24136003

###