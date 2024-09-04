North West takes integrated services to Kagisano Molopo and launches Provincial Public Service Month, 6 Sept

In a concerted effort to continue to intensify provision of services and find solutions to various service delivery challenges, the provincial government will on Friday, 06 September, roll-out phase 4 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme (ASDP) – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded at Morokweng village, Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

This week’s Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme coincides with the launch of Integrated Provincial Public Service Month under the theme, “a government at work for you”, which reflects the 7th Administration’s commitment to improve provision of services and restore the public’s confidence in government.

The Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme and launch of Integrated Provincial Public Service Month will be led by Acting Premier Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, who will be accompanied by departmental MECs, District and Local Executive Mayors as well the District's House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

A number of services will be provided on the day and they include amongst others, distribution of 43 bicycles to various schools in Morokweng and handing over of a Bonsmara bull to a local female farmer.

The Executive will also conduct oversight of a 10km road linking Morokweng and Bonabona villages which is currently being refurbished.

They will also visit school infrastructure projects that are currently underway and launch the construction of a new library in Ganyesa.

Other services to be provided will include distribution of food parcels to identified families, fixing of high-mast lights, provision of comprehensive mobile health care services, compliance inspection, online application for IDs and social support services.



Phase 4 of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme is now rolled out after every second week, and will continue to be led by the Premier, Members of the Executive Council and Executive Mayors and Mayors of District and Local Municipalities.

To ensure consistency and correlation in other District Municipalities Phase 4 of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities will be rolled out in Mooipan village in Mahikeng Local Municipality, Reagile in Kgetleng-Rivier Local Municipality and Tswelelang in Maquassie Hills Local Municipality, led by the respective District and Local Executive Mayors.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 6 September 2024

Time: 8h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Morokweng village – Victor Tong Thusong Service Centre in Kagisano

Molopo Local Municipality

Time: 9h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites

by Acting Premier, MECs and Executive Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30- Community Feedback Session

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za