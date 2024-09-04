Swope, Rodante P.A. Partner Brent Steinberg Co-Chairs Florida Justice Association's HB 837 Webinar Series

Swope, Rodante P.A. Partner Brent Steinberg Swope, Rodante P.A. - The Strength to Fight, the Experience to Win The Florida Justice Association (FJA) is dedicated to strengthening and upholding Florida’s civil justice system.

Brent Steinberg to Co-Chair FJA Webinar Series on HB 837’s Impact, Offering Critical Insights and CLE Credits for Florida Attorneys.

As a trial lawyer committed to advocating for the rights of individuals, it’s crucial that we stay ahead of the curve on how HB 837 is shaping the legal landscape in Florida” — Brent Steinberg

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce that Partner Brent Steinberg will co-chair a highly anticipated three-part webinar series, “HB 837 Update,” presented by the Florida Justice Association (FJA). The series will be held on October 1, 2024, October 15, 2024, and October 29, 2024, in collaboration with co-chair John Mills of Bishop Page & Mills.The series comes in response to the significant changes brought about by the HB 837 legislation, signed into law on March 24, 2023. This legislation has been described as one of the most substantial rights-restricting measures in recent history, profoundly limiting Floridians' ability to hold wrongdoers accountable while favoring the interests of large insurance companies.Mr. Steinberg, who has been closely monitoring the impact of HB 837, will provide valuable insights into how insurance companies have adjusted their claims handling processes, the defensive strategies employed by their attorneys, and the varying approaches Florida courts have taken in interpreting this legislation.“As a trial lawyer committed to advocating for the rights of individuals, it’s crucial that we stay ahead of the curve on how HB 837 is shaping the legal landscape in Florida,” said Brent Steinberg. “This webinar series is designed to equip attorneys with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively navigate these changes and continue to advocate powerfully for their clients.”The HB 837 Update webinar series is designed for members of the Florida Justice Association, who are committed to advocating for the rights of citizens injured due to negligence. Attendees are expected to earn 3 general Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits, pending approval. Details will be provided in registrants’ online classrooms once confirmed by The Florida Bar. Attorneys interested in participating are encouraged to visit the FJA website for more information and to register for this essential webinar series.About Swope, Rodante P.A. and Brent SteinbergAt Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. Partner Brent Steinberg, a Board Certified Appellate Lawyer, is regularly trial counsel for some of the largest and most complex injury cases in Florida. He has successfully advocated for his clients at the Florida Supreme Court and continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the legal landscape in our state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.