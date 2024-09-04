Maine DOE AI Guidance – We need your input!

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team is seeking input from Maine educators, administrators, and all other support staff for the creation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Guidance.

Our AI Guidance is designed to empower the confident integration of AI tools and foundational knowledge in Maine classrooms to prepare our students to thrive in an AI-influenced world. To do this with the most benefit for educators, we seek to gather your input. We envision a resource with interactive learning and multiple entry points. Our guidance will not be mandated or a policy, but a guide to help empower educators in their schools.

We are excited to have you join us and discuss the needs in your classrooms, schools, and school administrative units. We will be doing collaborative Zoom calls throughout September.

Below are the dates and a link to register and receive the Zoom link:

If you can’t join us on one of those dates, please consider giving us your input with this form.

These sessions will be held with Nicole Karod (The Emerging Technology Digital Specialist) and the Learning Through Technology Team. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Nicole at nicole.karod@maine.gov