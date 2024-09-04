Free Training on How to Identify, Assess & Support Students Who Exhibit Challenging Behaviors

Effective behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) protocols in schools are an indispensable component of maintaining the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the entire school community. Threat assessment is not only about identifying potential threats but also about preventing violence and promoting a supportive environment where individuals feel safe to report concerns.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) School Safety Center offers exclusive Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) Training by Navigate360 in partnership with Dr. Dewey Cornell.

This training offers:

Improved Risk Identification: Empower team members with the knowledge and skills to identify and assess early warning signs and risk factors associated with threatening behavior, enabling timely intervention and prevention efforts.

Empower team members with the knowledge and skills to identify and assess early warning signs and risk factors associated with threatening behavior, enabling timely intervention and prevention efforts. Expanded Expertise: Build expertise within the team by providing specialized training on threat assessment principles, protocols, and nationally recognized practices, empowering members to effectively fulfill their responsibilities with fairness and fidelity.

Build expertise within the team by providing specialized training on threat assessment principles, protocols, and nationally recognized practices, empowering members to effectively fulfill their responsibilities with fairness and fidelity. Proactive Prevention and Intervention Strategies: Equip team members with proactive prevention and intervention strategies, enabling them to identify and address potential threats before they escalate into harm.

Effective CSTAG relies on well-trained multi-disciplinary teams and is compatible with Restorative Practices, positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS), and multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS). Administrators, social workers, nurses, teachers, special education teams, transportation & facilities professionals, as well as psychologists and behavioral specialists are encouraged to attend.

CSTAG Level 1 training is available at any time to be completed online, individually, in about 3 hours. The 4-hour CSTAG Level 2 training is completed as a team and will be offered monthly via zoom or in-person.

A follow-up CSTAG Level 3 training is available for trained teams who would like a 2-3 hour refresher.

Shorter 60-90 minute modules are available for staff and law enforcement who will not serve on a BTA team but would benefit from understanding the process.

For questions about BTAM in schools, please contact Dr. Karen Barnes (karen.a.barnes@maine.gov). To enroll a multi-disciplinary team for training, Superintendents or designated proxies can contact Rebekah Sousa (Rebekah.Sousa@maine.gov).