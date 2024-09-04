Official Visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi, 4 to 5 September 2024

Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 4 to 5 September 2024 at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This is Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to Singapore. Prime Minister Modi last visited Singapore in 2018.

Prime Minister Modi will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on 5 September 2024, call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Wong. Prime Minister Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will host separate meals for Prime Minister Modi during his visit. Prime Minister Modi will also meet Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Prime Minister Modi will participate in a business roundtable with Singaporean business leaders organised by the Singapore Business Federation, interact with Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem players, and engage students from Singapore in the India Ready Talent Programme who did internships in India, and the Odisha World Skills Center interns in Singapore companies.

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, as well as other government officials.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 SEPTEMBER 2024