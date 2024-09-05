TTA Wins Gold - TTA Receives Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in Learning with Consumers Credit Union

TTA (The Training Associates) Consumers Credit Union and TTA Brandon Hall Gold Award - 2024

TTA Receives Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in Learning with Consumers Credit Union

Winning the Brandon Hall Group Gold Award is a significant achievement for Consumers Credit Union and TTA, showcasing the importance of having an effective strategy and plan in place.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA (The Training Associates) is thrilled to announce its latest achievement: the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in Learning. This accolade recognizes our innovative change management program created in partnership with Consumers Credit Union, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering impactful learning solutions.The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are among the most respected in the learning and development industry, honoring organizations that deliver programs achieving real-world results. The Consumers Credit Union project exemplifies how tailored learning strategies can help organizations successfully manage change and drive positive outcomes.Navigating Change: A Strategic PartnershipConsumers Credit Union (CCU), a $3.5 billion financial institution with over 220,000 members, was in the process of implementing a new CRM system, underscoring the importance of establishing a structured change management approach. CCU partnered with TTA to develop a comprehensive change management methodology and training strategy to foster a culture adept at navigating change across all departments. Aligning this program with CCU’s broader strategic goals ensured that every aspect of the initiative contributed to enhancing operational efficiencies, achieving 100% adoption of the CRM across all member support departments, and standardizing change practices company-wide.The change management program was designed to align with Consumers Credit Union’s strategic goals and foster a culture of adaptability. Key elements of the program included:• Tailored Training Content: Designed and developed training modules focused on change management, communication, and employee engagement tailored to the specific needs of CCU, equipping leaders with the skills needed to manage transitions smoothly.• Blended Learning Methods: Incorporated a mix of eLearning, virtual workshops, live webinars, and on-the-job training, ensuring a flexible and engaging learning experience that accommodated different learning styles and schedules.• Ongoing Coaching and Support: Facilitated regular coaching sessions to provide leaders with continuous support, feedback, and guidance, helping them apply new skills and strategies in their daily roles.The program achieved notable success and measurable outcomes, resulting in improvements across several key areas:• Increased Leadership Confidence: Participants reported a 25% increase in confidence levels, enhancing their ability to lead teams through change.• Higher Employee Engagement: A focus on effective communication and engagement strategies resulted in a 15% increase in employee satisfaction and engagement.• Improved Retention Rates: The program contributed to a 12% increase in employee retention, as leaders were better prepared to support their teams through changes."Partnering with TTA has transformed how our leaders approach change, providing a practical, hands-on program that allowed our leaders to apply what they learned immediately," said Todd W., Vice President, Project Management Office at Consumers Credit Union. "The outstanding Net Promoter Scores—67 from participants and an exceptional 100 from their managers—reflect the high satisfaction and impact of the training across our organization.""Winning the Brandon Hall Group Gold Award is a significant achievement for Consumers Credit Union and TTA, showcasing the importance of having an effective strategy and plan in place to make organizational change successful,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. "We congratulate Consumers Credit Union and admire their dedication to training and their proactive approach to change management.”For more details on the Consumers Credit Union change management program, view the full change management case study

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.