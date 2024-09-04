Electoral Commission on voter registration weekend for municipal by-elections in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Western Cape

This weekend, the Electoral Commission will hold voter registration for six (6) municipal ward by-elections in the Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Western Cape provinces. The by-elections are set to take place on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

Voting stations will be open on Saturday 7 September 2024, and Sunday, 8 September 2024, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

The Electoral Commission urges eligible voters to bring their identity document (ID) for registration, either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. Voters will be required to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours. Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By-elections will be held in the following wards:

Gauteng

Ward 84 – in the City of Tshwane Municipality – TSH, Gauteng with 16 475 registered voters, the ward became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

32950403 Laerskool Pierneef

32950414 Queenswood Laerskool

32950436 Rietondale Sports Park

32951011 Hoërskool Staatspresident CR Swart

32951123 Nellie Swart Laerskool

32952191 Kilnerton Training and Conference Centre

32952517 Clapham High School

32952988 NG Kerk Queenswood

Mpumalanga

Ward 07 in Msukaligwa Municipality – MP302 – Mpumalanga, with 3 956 registered voters, the ward became vacant as a result of the Councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

54230015 Ella De Bruyn Hall

54230059 Fire Station

Ward 24 in Emalahleni Municipality – MP312, Mpumalanga with 6 396 registered voters, the ward became vacant as a result of the Councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

54650033 WH De Klerk School

54650684 Taalfees Primary School

54650695 Tshwane University Of Technology

54650741 Colliery Training College

Western Cape

Ward 08 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, Western Cape with 23 339 registered voters, the ward became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

97100018 Rotsgemeente AFM Brackenfell

97100029 Bastion Primary School

97100030 Die Gemeente Met Oop Deure

97100096 NG Kerk De Eike Kuilsriver

97100805 Brackenfell Community Church

97100951 Curro Brackenfell Private School

Ward 08 in Stellenbosch Municipality – WC024, Western Cape with 5 089 registered voters, the ward became vacant as a result of the Councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

98400113 Coetzenberg Centre

Ward 20 in George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape with 4 155 registered voters, the ward became vacant as a result of the Councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

97200110 Heidedal Primary School

97200187 Youth For Christ Kids Stop

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 22 October 2024 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 7 October 2024 and 11 October 2024.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

Election timetable for all municipal by-elections called on or before 13 September 2024 to be held on 23 October 2024

The cut-off dates for the various electoral processes for these by-elections are as follows:

13 September 2024 Notice calling the by-election on or before, and opening of nomination of candidates

16 September 2024 Open inspection voters’ roll for objections

23 September 2024 Close inspection voters’ roll for objections

27 September 2024 Electoral Commission to decide on objections to voters’ roll

30 September 2024 Certification of voters’ roll

30 September 2024 Cut-off date and time for submission of nomination of candidates

01 October 2024 Cut-off date to notify party/independent nominator of non-compliance of outstanding candidate documents

04 October 2024 Notices: List of and particulars pertaining to voting stations and mobile voting stations

04 October 2024 Cut-off date for party/independent nominator to submit ID copy and/or signed Acceptance of Nomination

07 October 2024 Opening of applications for special votes

07 October 2024 Compilation and certification of lists of candidates contesting a ward

07 October 2024 Issue certificates to candidates

11 October 2024 Closing of applications for special votes

22 October 2024 Special votes at voting stations and special vote home visits, 08h00 to 17h00

23 October 2024 By-election date



(Note: All deadlines are at 17h00 on the dates listed)