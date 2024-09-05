Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO debuts in Melbourbe with an evening event

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious prosciutto was officially launched this week in Melbourne at Bar Carolina, as part of the campaign "The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO" promoted by the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna and co-financed by the European Union.Guests enjoyed a four-course menu by well-known chef Pieter Buijsse. The evening began with an Italian aperitif and a grazing table followed by Burrata cheese, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, and basil oil. The mid-course featured Mushroom risotto, chestnut, and Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO followed by oven-baked barramundi in a Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO crust, mussels, apple cider. Chef Buijsse finished the evening with a Ricotta cake with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Ice Cream.“As soon as I started working with the Carpegna prosciutto PDO, I was impressed with the quality. From the ease of slicing and eating it straight away to using it in our cooking. The beautiful, unique flavour and texture makes it perfect for chefs to use. Carpegna is versatile as well as delicious.” Chef Pieter BuijsseGuests were amazed at the delicate flavour of the product and impressed at the many uses and versatility of the Carpegna throughout the menu.Carpegna, home of the prosciutto, is a small village in central north Italy, in territory which stretches between Emilia Romagna, the Marche and Tuscany, where its production dates back to the 1400’s. For nearly 200 years the family has been upholding the traditional processes, passing them down through the generations.The distinctive flavour and tender texture of the prosciutto is, and always has been, informed by a micro-climate of mountain country brushed by breezes, cool in the winter and warm in the summer, conditions ideal for the salt-curing required to preserve the prosciutto legs.The pigs themselves are a breed known as Pesante Padano, or Heavy Pig, whose succulent hind legs are massaged with sea salt from the Cervi marshes then hung for around twenty months in their special coating, or ‘stucco’, made from an ancient recipe composed of lard, salt and a blend of secret spices including paprika and pepper. The prosciuttos are tended by hand as they age and finally tested, again by hand, to ensure their suitability for certified DOP status.Carpegna Prosciutto PDO is now available at most Woolworths stores around the country and top chefs will showcase this exceptional product on their menu.

