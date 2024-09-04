Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,115 in the last 365 days.

Carccu® in the Forefront of Biodegradable Packaging Solutions for the Fast-Food Sector

Custom Printed Fast Food Packaging Papers

Custom Printed Fast Food Packaging Papers

Carccu® logo

In an era where sustainability is paramount, Carccu® is determined to make the fast-food sector greener with its biodegradable packaging solutions.

SASTAMALA, FINLAND, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where sustainability is paramount, Carccu®, a Finnish packaging manufacturer, is determined to make the fast-food sector greener with its biodegradable packaging solutions. Committed to reducing environmental footprints, Carccu® offers innovative, eco-friendly alternatives that cater to the demands for sustainable restaurant operations.

Paper-based Materials and Biodegradable Plastics for Fast-Food Packaging

Carccu® stands out among Finnish manufacturers for its dedication to eco-friendly practices in fast-food packaging. The company has successfully integrated paper-based materials and biodegradable plastics into their products. These materials are designed to decompose naturally, significantly reducing landfill waste and facilitating a more eco-friendly future for fast-food outlets. At the core of Carccu®'s product line are renewable and compostable options, including paper-based containers, compostable cutlery, and biodegradable wraps.

Achievement of Major Environmental Certifications

Further establishing its commitment to environmental stewardship, Carccu® has recently been awarded the prestigious Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certifications. These certifications are testament to Carccu®'s use of raw materials sourced from responsibly managed forests, emphasizing ecological, social, and economic sustainability.

Sustainability Integrated into All Operations

Carccu® integrates sustainability into every facet of their operations. This includes the use of renewable energy sources, efficient waste management, and continuous improvement of environmental practices. By providing biodegradable packaging solutions that adhere to stringent environmental standards, Carccu® is positioned to help fast-food restaurants make a significant positive impact on the planet.

Lasse Borg
Carccu® / EPP-Pack Oy
+358 40 5134240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Carccu® in the Forefront of Biodegradable Packaging Solutions for the Fast-Food Sector

Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more