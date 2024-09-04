Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: WV GHSP hosts annual highway safety enforcement awards luncheon

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is hosting its annual highway safety enforcement awards luncheon. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston. Law enforcement efforts for calendar year and federal fiscal year 2023 will be recognized during the awards luncheon.
 
WHO: WV GHSP and West Virginia Department of Transportation
 
WHAT: Annual highway safety enforcement awards luncheon 
 
WHEN: Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
 
WHERE: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center​​

