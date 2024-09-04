MEDIA ADVISORY: WV GHSP hosts annual highway safety enforcement awards luncheon
The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is hosting its annual highway safety enforcement awards luncheon. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston. Law enforcement efforts for calendar year and federal fiscal year 2023 will be recognized during the awards luncheon.
WHO: WV GHSP and West Virginia Department of Transportation
WHAT: Annual highway safety enforcement awards luncheon
WHEN: Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.