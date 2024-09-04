Lane Closures on I-79 to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Goshen Road

Page Content

There will be lane closures on Interstate 79 southbound, at Goshen Road, from 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2024, and also northbound, at Goshen Road from 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to 6 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2024, for steel erection. One lane will be maintained in each direction at all closure locations. Night-time operations only.





Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​