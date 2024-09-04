Road Closure on County Route 46/5, Ludwig Road to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 46/5, Ludwig Road, from just past the intersection of County Route 46, Sandy Creek Road, to where the road turns to gravel, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​