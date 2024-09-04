US 219S/250 S, (Seneca Trail), will have lane closures beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Page Content

US 219/250 S (Seneca Trail) Randolph County, will have lane closures from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2024, for bridge repair of the US Navy PO2 Robert Paul Laderach Memorial Bridge.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during the day and traffic signals at night. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect major delays and seek alternate routes.​​