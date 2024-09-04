WVDOH awards contract to build bridge and access road to Morgantown Industrial Park

Page Content

A project to build a brand-new bridge and access road to Morgantown Industrial Park is among 29 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Gov. Jim Justice committed up to $70 million to the project connecting the industrial park with US 119 and Interstate 68 by crossing the Monongahela River, which will improve access to the park and prioritize community safety.



Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $59,764,000 for the project.



The expansion of Mountaintop Beverage within the industrial park will bring an estimated 400 trucks a day to the park. The bridge and new two-lane access road will alleviate any additional traffic congestion by diverting large trucks away from River Road and the community of Westover.



“This project will allow expansion of industry to occur in the area with minimum impact on residents of River Road and Westover,” said Jason Foster, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Development.



The route will follow the third and most popular of three alternatives proposed at public meetings about the new access road. This option improves the industrial park's existing Rail Street, crosses the river on a multi-span bridge, and connects with US 119 (Don Knotts Boulevard) near Scott Avenue. Furthermore, a connection with County Route 73 (Smithtown Road) will be provided.



Foster said the all-new routing will allow tractor-trailers direct access to the industrial park without having to utilize River Road and other routes in use by the public.



The project was awarded from a bid letting conducted by the WVDOH on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.​​