Upcoming Events and Webinars for Fall 2024

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtemanche & Associates, a division of SAYAS Alliance, Inc., is one of the leading Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting firms in the industry. They proudly partner with many healthcare quality organizations and hospital associations to assist their members in improving patient safety and ensuring compliance with regulatory and accreditation requirements. Courtemanche & Associates is excited to share some of their partnership events that will take place this fall:CIHQ 2024 Accreditation & Regulatory Summit Silver Jubilee – 9/24-9/26/24C&A will once again be sponsoring this event by hosting an exhibitor booth.Patricia Cook, R.Ph., B.S., HACP-CMS, Senior Consultant and Head of Consulting Services will be one of the featured speakers at the event, discussing “Managing Contract Services – Recipes for Success”.MHEI (Maryland Health Education Institute) – 10/22/24Christopher Pratt, MSN, BSN, RN, HACP-CMS, Senior Consultant & Accredited Provider Program Director and Patricia Cook, R.Ph., B.S., HACP-CMS, Senior Consultant & Head of Consulting Services will be presenting their annual TJC and CMS Update providing Healthcare Quality Managers with an annual update of accreditation and regulatory compliance focus and changes to expect in the upcoming year.DNV (Det Norske Veritas) – 2024 DNV Healthcare Symposium – 10/21-10/24/24The C&A team will be sponsoring this event as an exhibitor. Looking forward to the many exciting sessions they will offer to support healthcare professionals with improving quality care and patient safety.NCHA (North Carolina Hospital Association) – Fall 2024The C&A team will continue their webinar series sponsored by the NCHA providing monthly webinars with topics including “Restraint & Seclusion”, “Top 5 Problem Compliance Areas”, “How to Conduct a Risk Assessment”, and “Assessing Patient’s Readiness and Ability to Learn”.About the Company: Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise. He has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on their regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.

