Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 05, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 05, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Bratton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Allen Village of Lafayette
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Harpersfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of St. Marys
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of St. Marys Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County
Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
The MetroHealth System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Ansonia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Pleasant Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Village of Minerva Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Peninsula New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Beulah Park New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Beavercreek
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Bellbrook
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Deer Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Freeport Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Moorefield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cadiz Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Village of Madison
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Village of Buckeye Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Benjamin Logan Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Berlin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Granville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami City of Troy
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Centerville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Centerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Trotwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
German Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morgan Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Tomorrow Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Paulding County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Scioto Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Buckeye Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Clyde Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Scioto Morgan Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca Seneca County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Shelby Clinton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Village of Clinton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull Trumbull County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Trumbull County MetroParks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Vinton Village of Wilkesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Wyandot County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit

