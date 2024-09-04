Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 05, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 05, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Bratton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Allen
|Village of Lafayette
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Harpersfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of St. Marys
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of St. Marys Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County
Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|The MetroHealth System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Ansonia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Village of Minerva Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto Peninsula New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Beulah Park New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Beavercreek
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Bellbrook
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Deer Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Freeport Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Moorefield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cadiz Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Village of Madison
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Village of Buckeye Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Benjamin Logan Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Berlin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Granville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|City of Troy
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Centerville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Centerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Trotwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|German Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morgan
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Tomorrow Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Paulding County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Scioto Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Buckeye Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Clyde Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Scioto
|Morgan Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca
|Seneca County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Clinton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Village of Clinton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Trumbull County MetroParks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Village of Wilkesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
