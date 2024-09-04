Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 05, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 05, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Bratton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Allen Village of Lafayette

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ashtabula Harpersfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of St. Marys

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of St. Marys Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County

Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures The MetroHealth System

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Ansonia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fairfield Pleasant Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Village of Minerva Park

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Peninsula New Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Beulah Park New Community Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Beavercreek

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Bellbrook

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Deer Park

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harrison Freeport Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Moorefield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cadiz Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Village of Madison

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Village of Buckeye Lake

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Benjamin Logan Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Berlin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Granville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami City of Troy

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery City of Centerville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Centerville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Trotwood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

German Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Morgan Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Tomorrow Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Paulding Paulding County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pickaway Scioto Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Buckeye Community School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Clyde Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Scioto Morgan Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Seneca Seneca County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby Clinton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Village of Clinton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Trumbull County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Trumbull County MetroParks

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Vinton Village of Wilkesville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Wyandot County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.