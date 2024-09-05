Urban Furnished Announces Availability of Studio and One-Bedroom Furnished Apartments in NYC

105-2C XL Studio in Prime Flatiron Location

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Furnished , a well-established corporate housing provider in New York City since 2016, announces the availability of its curated selection of studio and one-bedroom furnished apartments for extended stays. With nearly 250 designer-furnished apartments across prime locations in New York City, Urban Furnished offers diverse options catering to a range of preferences and needs.Studio Apartments in NYCUrban Furnished’s collection includes a variety of studio apartments in sought-after NYC neighborhoods. Below are three highlighted studio apartments that provide convenience, comfort, and style for those looking for temporary housing in the city.Studio Apartment at Gramercy Park (26-3A Studio)This modern loft-studio apartment is located in the Gramercy Park area, an iconic neighborhood known for its combination of modern sophistication and historic charm. The apartment includes classic features such as exposed brick walls, a 42" flat-screen TV, a fully equipped kitchen, and a queen-size bed with a memory foam mattress. Other amenities available in this unit are free Wi-Fi, an in-unit washer and dryer, plush towels, linens, and essential kitchen appliances.Neighborhood Overview: Gramercy ParkThe Gramercy Park neighborhood offers proximity to notable New York City landmarks such as Union Square, Madison Square Park, and New York University (NYU). The area is well-known for its dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, making it a popular choice for business travelers and tourists alike. Public transportation is easily accessible, providing convenient connectivity to other parts of the city.Extra-Large Studio in Flatiron District (105-2C XL Studio)Situated in the Flatiron District, a neighborhood with a rich architectural heritage and vibrant commercial atmosphere, this spacious studio apartment is furnished to provide both comfort and style. The apartment features a 50” HD TV with Fire Stick, a modern kitchen with essential appliances, and a spacious living area suitable for relaxation or hosting guests.Neighborhood Overview: Flatiron DistrictThe Flatiron District is recognized for its central location, historic significance, and contemporary appeal. Known for the iconic Flatiron Building and a range of retail stores, restaurants, and tech start-ups, the neighborhood offers an authentic New York City experience. The convenient location provides easy access to various parts of Manhattan.Studio Apartment on the Upper East Side (1597-13 I Studio)This newly designed studio apartment is located in the affluent Upper East Side, offering a luxurious living experience with modern finishes. The apartment includes a cozy living room with a 50” Smart TV, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a bedroom area featuring a queen-size bed. Amenities such as in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, and cable/satellite TV are provided for a comfortable stay.Neighborhood Overview: Upper East SideThe Upper East Side is known for its cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim Museum, as well as high-end boutiques and upscale dining options. This neighborhood is a preferred choice for those seeking luxury and convenience in one of New York City's most prestigious areas.About Urban FurnishedUrban Furnished specializes in providing fully furnished apartments that cater to diverse lifestyles and needs, particularly for extended stays in New York City. Since its inception in 2016, the company has focused on offering well-appointed living spaces that combine quality, comfort, and convenience. Each apartment is carefully selected to ensure that it meets the standards required for a stress-free and enjoyable stay in NYC.The company’s reputation for customer satisfaction is built upon its attention to detail, prime locations, and modern amenities. Urban Furnished continues to expand its portfolio of apartments, providing a range of options to suit different preferences.

