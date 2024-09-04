Harlem-Born Filmmaker's "Bull Street" to Play AMC Empire 25 in Times Square

Harlem-Born Filmmaker Makes Directorial Debut with “Bull Street, ” Starring Loretta Devine, and Amy Madigan hitting AMC Empire 25 in Times Square.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bull Street comes to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square on September 20. New Yorkers now have the chance to witness this compelling story of family, justice, and the fight for one's rightful place. Directed by Lynn Dow and produced by Bermudian Wendy Tucker-Tannock, this film represents a triumph for women filmmakers and diverse voices in cinema. "Bull Street" follows the story of LouEster Gibbs (Malynda Hale), a smalltown personal injury lawyer, and her grandmother, Ms. Big Gal (Loretta Devine), as they face eviction from their lifelong home. When an Ivy League lawyer challenges the ownership of their home and surrounding land, Judge Motley (Amy Madigan) must decide if a handshake land transfer can hold up in court. With music by iconic artists such as Bob Dylan, Patsy Cline, and the Chapel Heart Band, and a score by composer Anne Dudley, the indie film benefitted from the New York film post- production tax credit that helps create and maintain film industry jobs.

Based on the true story of Dow's great-grandmother, "Bull Street" delves into the complex history of land rights, generational wealth, greed and the lingering effects of racial injustice in America. The film also sheds light on the infamous Bull Street mental institution in South Carolina, known for its controversial practices. "We wanted to tell a deeply personal story that resonates universally," says Dow. "It's about family, legacy, and standing up for what's rightfully yours — themes that cross all boundaries." Tucker-Tannock adds, "As women filmmakers, we're bringing perspectives to the screen that have been underrepresented for too long. We hope our work inspires more diverse storytelling in the industry." "Bull Street" explores themes of privilege, family values, and mental health, making it a story that resonates deeply with audiences nationwide. The film's setting in the quaint town of Summerton, South Carolina, provides a rich backdrop for this tale of generational struggle and small-town spirit. Don't miss your chance to see this important film. "Bull Street" will play at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square from September 20-26. For showtimes, tickets, and the movie trailer, visit https://www.bullstreetmovie.com/where-to-watch.

About the Filmmakers: Lynn Dow (Director/Writer) and Wendy Tucker-Tannock (Producer) aretwo women filmmakers passionate about bringing fresh perspectives to the screen. Their collaboration on "Bull Street" showcases their commitment to telling authentic, powerful stories that challenge and inspire audiences.

