Life Is Chill to Launch New Chill Drops at Arizona JARS Dispensaries on September 6th

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill , the Arizona-based cannabis brand known for its innovative precision dosed products, is proud to announce the launch of Chill Drops at all 14 JARS Cannabis Arizona locations on September 6, 2024. In celebration of the launch, Life Is Chill will be offering an exclusive, one-day-only promotion on all products, including the new Chill Drops and popular Chill Pills.Chill Drops, the latest addition to the NanoChill line, are powered by cutting-edge nano-liposomal technology, designed to deliver faster absorption and quicker onset. Chill Drops bring a new level of convenience and effectiveness to cannabis wellness, especially for those who like to microdose. This water-soluble product is designed for easy dosing in food and beverages.“Chill Drops are a game-changer for cannabis consumers who value convenience, quick onset, and flexibility in their wellness routine,” said Francis Baczek, president of Life Is Chill. “We’re excited to launch this product in partnership with JARS and invite everyone to join us in celebrating with 50% off all Life Is Chill products on launch day.”The launch of Chill Drops will coincide with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at JARS' new Arcadia location in Phoenix. Life Is Chill will be onsite at the Arcadia location to celebrate the launch and share more about their innovative products with customers.In addition to Arcadia, Life Is Chill will have representatives at the following JARS locations on launch day: Life Is chill will also be at several of their other locations on the 6th to greet customers and to answer any questions about the products.Customers are encouraged to visit any JARS Cannabis Arizona locations to take advantage of the launch-day promotion and learn more about Life Is Chill’s commitment to scientifically backed products. Representatives from the company will be available to answer questions and provide insights into how their products can enhance customers' cannabis experience.About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a leading cannabis company based in Arizona, dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality cannabis products. With a focus on wellness and sustainability, Life Is Chill continually strives to enhance the lives of its customers through cutting-edge technology and a deep commitment to quality. For further details, follow Life Is Chill on Instagram @lifeischillusaAbout JARS CannabisJARS Cannabis is a privately held, multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer with a portfolio of recreational storefronts in Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, JARS established operations in 2020 and has grown to collectively 43 retail storefronts across the US while offering approximately 6,000 product SKUs from more than 250 emerging and established cannabis brands of various categories and price points. As a culturally inspired organization, JARS is on a mission to rewrite the existing narratives that surround cannabis and seeks to empower the future leaders of our industry while creating an inclusive environment that is fueled by celebrating the intersection of cannabis with creativity, community, and collaboration. Employing a community-focused approach, JARS Cannabis is committed to providing the highest quality of products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and approachable. For more information, visit www.shopJARS.com or follow @JARS_life on Instagram.

