ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES CHRISTOPHER T. YOUNG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE WEATHER CHANNEL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group proudly announces the hiring of Christopher T. Young as Chief Financial Officer of The Weather Channel. Mr. Young will also hold the title of Executive Vice President of Allen Media Group – Allen's wholly-owned parent company of Allen Media Broadcasting, Weather Group, and all other Allen Media Group platforms such as The Weather Channel, theGrio, HBCU GO, Sports.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and the free-streaming app Local Now. Mr. Young will be based at both the Allen Media Group headquarters in Los Angeles and The Weather Channel campus in Atlanta. Mr. Young will report directly to Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group and Christopher Malone, the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Allen Media Group.

Mr. Young comes to Allen Media Group from his previous 16-year tenure as Chief Financial Officer of Entravision Communications, one of the largest Spanish-language media companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to that, Mr. Young served as President of Los Angeles-based outdoor advertising company Vista Media from 2004 until 2008. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Young served as Vista Media's Chief Financial Officer. Before that, Mr. Young worked with the Bank of Montreal, where he was responsible for all of the bank's corporate finance activities for the broadcasting and outdoor advertising industries. Mr. Young’s additional prior experience includes positions at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, and Chase Manhattan Bank. Christopher holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics from Columbia University.

“We are very excited to have Christopher Young join Allen Media Group. Chris brings extensive finance and operational experience in the media industry spanning over three decades. His strong expertise and tenured capital markets background are valuable assets,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Chris adds great depth to our executive leadership team, and he will be instrumental to our business as we continue to grow rapidly and execute on a number of long-term strategic initiatives.”

“I have been following Allen Media Group’s growth for years and I’m thoroughly impressed with what Byron and his talented executive team have accomplished. Simply put, because of their vision, drive, and discipline, Allen Media Group consistently outperforms the industry,” said Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer of The Weather Channel and EVP of Allen Media Group. “I look forward to working with the Allen Media Group team to help execute our continued growth and long-term strategies.”

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL/THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

